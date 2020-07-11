 Skip to content

Jada Pinkett Smith causes uproar following ‘entanglement’ with August Alsina

By A.R. Shaw | July 11, 2020 |

Jada Pinkett Smith (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Jada Pinkett Smith obliterated the internet with her shocking revelation about her relationship with singer August Alsina. During an emotional episode of  “Red Table Talk,” Smith sat down with her life partner Will Smith and shared her story.

One of the more interesting moments of the episode was Smith’s use of the word, “entanglement.”

“As time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” Pinkett Smith said. “One thing I want to clean up… about you giving ‘permission,’ which is… the only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself.”

Social media users found creative ways to use the term “entanglement” which will likely become the de facto word for confusing relationships.





