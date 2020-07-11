Jada Pinkett Smith causes uproar following ‘entanglement’ with August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Smith obliterated the internet with her shocking revelation about her relationship with singer August Alsina. During an emotional episode of “Red Table Talk,” Smith sat down with her life partner Will Smith and shared her story.

One of the more interesting moments of the episode was Smith’s use of the word, “entanglement.”

“As time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” Pinkett Smith said. “One thing I want to clean up… about you giving ‘permission,’ which is… the only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself.”

Social media users found creative ways to use the term “entanglement” which will likely become the de facto word for confusing relationships.

View the best social media memes below:

TI when he heard Jada use “entanglement” in a sentence before him. pic.twitter.com/PRlyqsC5HZ — Jameson (@OnlyFans____) July 11, 2020

What I thought about when I heard Jada tell will her relationship with August was an entanglement 😭😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/GC1HMy0X2w — blessing (@WeAllliketolaff) July 11, 2020

Will Smith “So you cheated?” Jada: “I didn’t cheat, it was an entanglement” Future: pic.twitter.com/tf6ukK3UdI — John Dough 📝💸 (@WhereDaPercsAt) July 11, 2020

You tryna be her next entanglement 👀 pic.twitter.com/AroPqNaeN4 — Kimayas has had enough of these antics (@MadiesMusica) July 11, 2020

Me realizing I was an entanglement this whole time pic.twitter.com/S1oMWRwENy — Marcus (@BoxaMarkers) July 11, 2020