Chance the Rapper slammed for supporting Kanye’s presidency

By Terry Shropshire | July 13, 2020 |

Kanye West (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Chance the Rapper was met with the strong wind of resistance from social media after he threw his support behind fellow Chicago native Kanye West’s presidency.

Despite the fact that Kanye actually told the media he wants to model his cabinet after the fictional Black Panther kingdom Wakanda, coupled with media reports that wife Kim Kardashian-West and family members are worried about Ye’s mental health, Chance still ardently backs a Kanye candidacy.

Born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, the 27-year-old Chance came and got his close friend’s back and, well, backs Kanye’s quixotic third-party candidacy. The “We Go High” emcee asked his 8 million Twitter followers a series of questions related to the viability of a Kanye candidacy while questioning Joe Biden’s ability to challenge the incumbent White House occupant.

Chance concluded his stream of consciousness with this zinger: “Ima keep it real alota u n—-s is racist.”

Of course, it didn’t take very long for Chance to trend nationally and get back-handed by Twitter users for a variety of reasons.

 



