Chance the Rapper slammed for supporting Kanye’s presidency

Chance the Rapper was met with the strong wind of resistance from social media after he threw his support behind fellow Chicago native Kanye West’s presidency.

Despite the fact that Kanye actually told the media he wants to model his cabinet after the fictional Black Panther kingdom Wakanda, coupled with media reports that wife Kim Kardashian-West and family members are worried about Ye’s mental health, Chance still ardently backs a Kanye candidacy.

Born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, the 27-year-old Chance came and got his close friend’s back and, well, backs Kanye’s quixotic third-party candidacy. The “We Go High” emcee asked his 8 million Twitter followers a series of questions related to the viability of a Kanye candidacy while questioning Joe Biden’s ability to challenge the incumbent White House occupant.

Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better?? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Chance concluded his stream of consciousness with this zinger: “Ima keep it real alota u n—-s is racist.”

Of course, it didn’t take very long for Chance to trend nationally and get back-handed by Twitter users for a variety of reasons.

Kanye’s candidacy is a joke, but I’ll take Chance’s question seriously. Where do I start. Kanye knows nothing about policy, has 0 experience, called slavery a choice, backed Trump, is an anti-vaxxer, etc. Biden has experience & plans for climate change, race, the economy, etc. pic.twitter.com/BTtrHqSN1x — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) July 13, 2020

The most irresponsible part about Chance's dumb ass rant is that Kanye is literally not eligible to campaign for presidency. So he's promoting the idea of simply not voting for Biden. Ignorance mixed with Influence is a terrible combination. — TASK & the Boys #BlackLivesMatter (@UpToTASK) July 13, 2020

Chance could be speaking out against fellow MC Talib Kweli going at different BW nonstop for 3 days now- but instead he’s twitter stomping for Kanye. Y’all stay doing the least, and never what we actually ask you for. — defund as a means to abolish (@awkward_duck) July 13, 2020

Maybe I would care more about what Chance the Rapper thinks but 4 out of my 5 siblings are teachers and the current president is trying his best to force them along with millions of teachers and students back into school building petri dishes during the plague. — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) July 13, 2020

I'll tell you one thing, Chance's idiotic tweets aren't moving votes. This year has sparked a political awakening not seen since the 1960s. COVID-19 highlighted the need for competent leadership and the BLM protests mobilized a new generation. The youth knows what's at stake. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) July 13, 2020