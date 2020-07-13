DJ Khaled teases pop collaboration with Drake

While another collaboration between the pair — which previously teamed up on tracks such as “I’m On One,” “For Free” and “Fed Up” — had already been teased by the former rapper, he has now confirmed he’s been sent the “One Dance” hitmaker’s vocals and is busy chopping together the song.

Underneath a clip of him hard at work in his home studio with his pet owl by his side, Khaled teased: “VOCLAS BEEN IN.

“DEM boy ah make POP CHUNE WE ah make CHUNE ah go POP POP PON YOUR HEAD TOP. (sic)”

The “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker had said: “Drake is definitely on DJ Khaled’s single.

“That’s my brother. That’s like family to me.

“Drake, he’s always supported me. Think about the records we’ve made.”

Earlier this year, Khaled posted a snap of his baby son to announce he’s in “album mode.”

The “No Brainer” hitmaker took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Aalam, now 5 months, and confirmed that work is underway on his follow-up to 2019’s Father of Asahd, which was named after his first-born son, who is now 3 — whom he has with wife Nicole Tuck.

He wrote: “WE IN ALBUM MODE ! ! ANOTHER ONE

“Word to @aalamkhaled @wethebestmusic !

“Executive produced by ASAHD AND AALAM

“And trust me we got one ready and loaded !

“Be patient Be safe Be smart Be blessed !

“GOD GOT US ! GOD IS THE GREATEST !

“Khaled family sending luv worldwide

Be Great But Be Grateful . Key word “BE” (sic)”

The upcoming record — which will likely be dedicated to his sons, as he listed them as “executive producers” — is set to follow his Bad Boys For Life soundtrack.

Khaled oversaw the movie’s accompanying record, which featured tracks by the likes of The Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin, Jaden Smith, Rick Ross and Meek Mill.

The Grammy-winner also made a cameo in the flick.