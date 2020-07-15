Diddy offers Nick Cannon a home at Revolt TV after he’s fired from ViacomCBS
One day after Nick Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS, Diddy has decided to step up. On July 14, ViacomCBS announced that Cannon was fired and his signature show, “Wild N Out,” would be discontinued following statements by Cannon that were viewed as anti-Semitic.
Sean “Diddy” Combs weighed in on the situation by offering Cannon support and possibly a new home for the hit show, “Wild N Out.”
“Nick come home to @revolttv Truly Black-owned! We got your back. And love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first! For us! By us,” Diddy posted in a comment on The Shade Room’s Instagram account.
Diddy launched Revolt TV in 2013 after Comcast-Corporation announced that it would carry several minority-owned networks. Oprah’s OWN network was also created during that time.
Cannon could likely move the “Wild N Out” brand to Revolt TV, but would probably have to fight for ownership of the show since it’s officially owned by ViacomCBS. Another option would be for Cannon to create a similar show with a new a name and brand.
Along with Diddy, several other celebrities have stepped up to defend Cannon. “I’m with you O.G.,” D.C. Young Fly, posted on Instagram. “Since my ‘Wild N Out’ audition, O.G. @nickcannon been f—g with me! Now we’re being silenced for speaking our history on what happened to us.”
Cannon has yet to respond in regards Diddy’s latest offer.