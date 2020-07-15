Gabrielle Union launching hair care line to ‘encourage self expression’

The “Being Mary Jane” star has revealed she is releasing her own line of hair products under her new brand, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, which is designed to “celebrate and care for textured hair.”

Gabrielle — who has teamed up with hairstylist Larry Sims for the brand — posted a video on Instagram which showed off her natural curls, accompanied by a shot of the products in her range.

She captioned the clip: “YESSSSSSSSSS!!! Im feeling my natural #BlackGirlJoy FLAWLESSLY!!! @flawlessbygu coming soon Aug 3rd on @amazon (sic)”

According to the brand’s own Instagram account, there will be 12 products will include a Hydrating Detangling Shampoo, a 3 Minutes Restoring Conditioner, and a Detangling Leave-In Conditioner.

The products are all free of sulfates, parabens and silicones, and will at first only be available in the US and Canada, with affordable prices ranging from $4 to $10.

Speaking in a statement posted to Instagram, Gabrielle said: “Our collection is very important to me because I fully encourage self-expression and authentic ownership of personal style. My long-time friend and personal hair stylist @larryjarahsims collaborated with me to develop the perfect blend of high quality, affordable products for all types of textured hair. We want to promote flawless beauty through choice and diversity.”

Gabrielle, 47, first teased the line in April, when she said she would be “unlocking the secret” to her natural curls.

She wrote at the time: “When your natural locks appreciate the lock down. Unlocking the secret soon…#InTheLab #QuarantineNaturalHairChronicles #FrederickDouglassRealness (sic)”