Rihanna launches skin care company

While Rihanna’s fans are disappointed that she has seemingly hung up her singing career, the superstar is laser-focused on making her mark in the business world.

Ri Ri, who has been killing the game with her namesake makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, lingerie brand Savage x Fenty and her ready to wear fashion line FENTY, has just announced that she is launching her skincare company Fenty Skin.

On Tuesday, July 14, the singer who hasn’t dropped an album since ANTI in 2016, released a promo video for her new skincare line.

In the video, Rihanna is fresh-faced showing off several products.

In the video, we can see her using foaming face, then applying what appears to be a toner or an essence before finishing off with a moisturizer.

Model Leomie Anderson uttered, “Finallyyyyy! So so proud of you and can’t wait to try the new products.”

“How dare you! My skin isn’t ready for this gift,” another responded.

A third said, “PERIOD!!! We bout to get that fenty glowww.”

One fan made it clear that she is ready to support and spend her money. “I can see my skin glowing already!!! Take my coins sis,” she said in the comments.

The announcement comes one day after Rihanna announced a FENTY fashion collaboration with shoe designer Amina Muadi that is dropping Wednesday, July 15.

If you’re interested in trying out Fenty Skin, you can sign up now on her website with your email or your phone number to get early access to the release on July 29, 2020, two days before her official launch on July 31, 2020.