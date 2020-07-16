Ice Cube calls Kareem Abdul-Jabbar a Judas for blasting rapper’s talk on Jews

Rap legend Ice Cube ripped fellow icon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the NBA, for his denunciation of Cube’s anti-Jewish rhetoric and imagery recently, likening Jabbar to a Judas.

Jabbar wrote a column for The Hollywood Reporter entitled “Where is the Outrage Over Anti-Semitism in Sports and Hollywood?” where Jabbar lashes out at former NBA star Stephen Jackson and NFL star DeSean Jackson for their virulent anti-Semitism.

The Los Angeles Lakers champ, known for the famous skyhook, especially took Cube to task for the Friday filmmaker’s “10 daylong series of tweets, which involved some creepy symbols and images, in general, implied that Jews were responsible for the oppression of blacks,” Jabbar penned.

“It’s a very troubling omen for the future of the Black Lives Matter movement, but so too is the shocking lack of massive indignation,” Abdul-Jabbar continued. “Given the New Woke-fulness in Hollywood and the sports world, we expected more passionate public outrage. What we got was a shrug of meh-rage.”

Cube, 51, who was born O’Shea Jackson in South Los Angeles, fired back at the statuesque b-ball icon by basically calling him a “Judas,” or the ultimate betrayer. In the Bible, Judas took 30 pieces of silver to turn Jesus over to the Romans to be persecuted and crucified.

Shame on the Hollywood Reporter who obviously gave my brother Kareem 30 pieces of silver to cut us down without even a phone call. https://t.co/XRXPu0NRBW — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 15, 2020

Ice Cube, who soared to fame in the late 1980’s as a member of NWA and the anthem song “F— tha Police,” added this statement for his 5.5 million Twitter followers: “What if I was just pro-Black?,” Ice Cube said. “This is the truth brother. I didn’t lie on anyone. I didn’t say I was anti anybody. DONT BELIEVE THE HYPE. I’ve been telling my truth.”