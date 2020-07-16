Police officer pulled gun on George Floyd before other cop kneeled on his neck

George Floyd stared down the barrel of a police officer’s gun moments before he was killed by a cop who kneeled on his neck. New evidence from bodycam footage revealed that an officer pointed his service weapon at Floyd, according to the Star Tribune.

The bodycam footage reportedly shows Floyd being questioned by Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane on May 25, after a store called 911 about an alleged counterfeit $20 bill.

Lane approached Floyd’s vehicle and pointed a gun at him, swore at him, and pulled him out of his vehicle without providing an explanation as to why he was being taken into custody.

Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng’s video showed that the body camera worn by police officer Derek Chauvin fell off at some point while Floyd was in custody. Chauvin restrained Floyd and knelt on his neck for over nine minutes, according to the newly released footage.

The bodycam footage also revealed that the EMT medics did not rush to assist Floyd after taking his pulse and it took them three minutes to perform CPR. Floyd had been unresponsive for seven minutes at that point. He eventually was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

On July 15, the court in Minneapolis allowed some members of the public to view the bodycam footage.

Chauvin, Kueng, Lane, and Tou Thao were all arrested and fired from the police force. Chauvin is charged with the second-degree murder of Floyd, and Kueng, Lane, and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.