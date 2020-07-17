Saweetie showing Quavo how to ‘love a woman’

Saweetie is showing Quavo how to “love a woman.”

The Migos rapper has admitted he is so in love with the “ICY GRL” hitmaker, and she sees a completely different side of him that he only lets his mother see.

Speaking about how they first met and their subsequent romance, he said: “I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’ … When she talk to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie s— go out the window and the Quavo s— go out the window. I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me. I don’t let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she’s helping me grow up. She’s showing me how to love a woman.”

And Saweetie also feels like she’s “growing and maturing” because of her rapper boyfriend.

She added to GQ magazine: “I feel like I’m growing and I’m maturing because of him — not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté … I don’t know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him.”

Meanwhile, Quavo previously gushed about Saweetie’s talents, as he branded her a role model.

He shared: “I think she’s bringing something very special to the game. She speaks for the pretty college girls that are taking the regular route. You don’t have to be a stripper, you don’t have to be a bartender, you don’t have to take the Instagram model route. I feel like she’s speaking for those nice, teenage girls who listen to their parents and go to school.”