Tamar Braxton hospitalized and unconscious after overdosing on drugs

Tamar Braxton has been hospitalized after reportedly overdosing on drugs and alcohol. Her siblings are asking for fans prayers for her recovery.

The Blast and TMZ report that the Los Angeles Police Department found the youngest and arguably the most popular and controversial Braxton sibling unconscious in her hotel room by her boyfriend. Both publications state that someone told 911 that Braxton attempted suicide at the Ritz Carlton in downtown LA.

Braxton’s boyfriend, David Adefeso, said that she had overdosed on drugs and alcohol as an explanation as to why she was found unresponsive by first responders on Thursday evening, July 16, 2020.

A representative for the 43-year-old singer and reality TV star told The Blast that “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

These turn of events shocked Braxton fans and devoted loyalists of the “Braxton Family Values.” Braxton seemed happier than she’d been in years and her relationship with Adefeso seems strong and destined for marriage.

Moreover, Braxton and Adefeso are taping a weekly YouTube show called “Coupled & Quarantined” that was supposed to air last night. Instead, a video played this message in its place.

“Hello y’all, unfortunately, your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (don’t worry it’s not COVID),” the message began. “We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better.”

Additionally, Braxton has her own spinoff show on WE tv called, “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life,” that aired its first trailer on Thursday. In it, Braxton is seen arguing with producers while being portrayed as an “angry Black woman.”

Reps for Braxton have not returned multiple media inquiries.

Stay tuned and in prayer for Braxton.