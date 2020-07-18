Ant Seales sparks money and mindset conversations with Commas & Sense brand

If you’re looking to support a Black-owned streetwear brand with a positive message, Commas & Sense may be for you.

The brand was launched in 2016 by Maryland native, Ant Seales. Through conversation-sparking fashion, her company tackles issues concerning how people in our community think about money, how we treat our money and how we can make money work for us.

Some of the brand’s popular designs feature messaging like “Millionaire Mannerisms,” “Goals Worth More Than Gold,” and “Black Wall Street” across T-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts and more.

Rolling out spoke with Seales during our “Design & Dialogue” segment about her clothing line and its development.

How did you come up with the brand name Commas & Sense?

I have another small business, so the entrepreneurial spirit is here. I’ve always loved the way the word commas represented money, but as important as money is, it’s a tool to help you do whatever it is you want to do. My focus is not just on making money but how I can make it work for me, so I didn’t want the brain to be focused on money, money, money. I just kept thinking commas and sense and dollars and cents, and Commas & Sense just came to me.

What was the inspiration behind your brand creating the Black Wall Street T-shirt design?

I learned the majority of what I know [about the history of Black Wall Street] recently as well. I thought it was important to do some research. To me, it aligns with what the brand is about in the sense of building our own, empowering, generational wealth and the importance of building a legacy. It’s important for us to do that and teach our children.

