‘Verzuz’ creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland partner with Apple

As we enter the fifth-month quarantine, without concerts, sports games, and other large-format gatherings, most are wondering: Will we ever get back to normal?

One thing that has kept us entertained during this time is the innovative thinking of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Like great minds do in a crisis, the two mega music producers found a way to make lemonade out of lemons with Verzuz, their virtual music concert battles.

The inaugural Verzuz battles, which started in March, featured matchups with great artists across multiple music genres, including Teddy Riley vs. Baby Face, Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu, Fred Hammonds vs. Kirk Franklin, and more.

Verzuz will now be partnering with Apple Music and Beats 1. The collaboration means that the battles will now be simulcast live on the music streaming service for free while it streams on the Verzuz Instagram account. After the battle is over, music fans will be able to rewatch it on Apple Music.

Swizz took to social media to clarify what this collaboration meant for the brand, which many were questioning.

In a post that broke down exactly what the partnership deal means for ownership of their brand, he wrote: “Still 100 percent.”

The next battle, which will feature Snoop Dogg and DMX, will take place on Wednesday, July, 22 at 8 p.m. ET.