Facebook announces major African investment

Facebook has announced plans for a major investment in internet connectivity in Africa.

The American social media giant has revealed it is investing in data centers, submarine cables and Wi-Fi infrastructure, and that the continent’s economy will ultimately grow by almost $60 billion by 2024.

The investment means that more people in sub-Saharan Africa will be able to access the internet, thereby providing them with new e-commerce opportunities.

At present, research indicates that more than half of the population in sub-Saharan Africa do not have access to the internet.

What’s more, the services that are being used are currently more expensive than elsewhere in the world.

Meanwhile, Facebook is set to rival YouTube by launching licensed music videos on the social media app.

Mark Zuckerberg’s firm has posted guidance to page owners for artists that they will need to opt-in or out of the new feature by Aug. 1, 2020, from when a page containing their videos will automatically appear.

Once they give permission to Facebook, they will be able to have their videos discovered by fans on the page’s videos section.

They will also be able to edit or remove their clips whenever they wish.