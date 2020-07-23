How Snoop Dogg defeated DMX in the most entertaining Verzuz battle yet

Snoop Dogg and DMX served as the headlining artists for the VERZUZ battle that took place on July 22. The two emcees represented an era in hip-hop that was fueled by hardcore lyrics and street anthems.

But while the “battle of the dogs” matched two artists with contrasting styles, only one dog would have his day in the end.

Round 1

Snoop Dogg “Deep Cover” and DMX “Intro”

Snoop Dogg opened the battle with his introduction to rap, “Deep Cover.” DMX responded with the intro track from It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot.

Winner: Snoop

Round 2

Snoop Dogg “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)” and DMX “What’s My Name?”

Both artists called attention to themselves in a way that rap fans would never forget. DMX’s “What’s My Name” is raucous while Snoop’s “Who Am I?” is a laid-back, West Coast tune influenced by George Clinton. Snoop barely won this round only because it was a gangsta rap record that gained national radio play at a time when that was uncommon in the early 1990s.

Winner: Snoop

Round 3

Snoop Dogg “Gin and Juice” and DMX “Get at Me Dog”

By round three, it became obvious that the battle would come down to the fans’ preferred styles. DMX’s “Get at Me Dog” painted a vivid picture of the rugged era of New York City during the 1990s while Snoop’s “Gin and Juice” provided another glimpse of Cali’s chill culture. “Gin and Juice” was indeed the bigger record.

Winner: Snoop

Round 4

Snoop Dogg “Dre Day” and DMX “Some X S—“

Snoop pulled out another haymaker with “Dre Day” from the classic album, The Chronic. DMX maintained the high energy with “Some X S—,” but his reach was not long enough to compete in this round.

Winner: Snoop

Round 5

Snoop Dogg “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” and DMX “Stop Being Greedy”

Again, Snoop was unfair in the earlier rounds as he pulled out this classic gem that features the late, great Tupac Shakur. DMX’s “Stop Being Greedy” is a unique concept where the Yonkers, New York, rapper has a conversation with himself through lyrics. However, it’s hard to beat Snoop and 2Pac.

Winner: Snoop

Round 6

Snoop Dogg feat. C-Murder & Magic “Down 4 My N—-s” and Jay-Z feat. DMX “Money, Cash, H–s”

This is another song that could be divided by region. “Down 4 My N—-s” continues to be a major hit in the South over a decade after its release while “Money, Cash, H–s” was an undeniable collaboration with Jay-Z. “Down 4 My N—-s” wins in another close battle.

Winner: Snoop

Round 7

Snoop Dogg feat. Kurupt, Nate Dogg & Warren G “Aint No Fun” and Aaliyah feat. DMX “Come Back in One Piece”

This round was another tough matchup. Snoop’s “Aint No Fun” is a West Coast classic that features the late, great Nate Dogg. “Come Back in One Piece” is the perfect collaboration with Aaliyah, who also passed away, and DMX who had great chemistry in terms of music. Aaliyah and Nate Dogg both left a lasting legacy in music.

Winner: Tie

Round 8

Snoop Dogg “B—- Please” and DMX “X Gon’ Give It To Ya”

An odd choice by Snoop considering his extensive catalog. DMX takes this round easily.

Winner: DMX

Round 9

Snoop Dogg “Gz and Hustlas” and DMX “Who We Be”

Snoop’s “Gz and Hustlas” was another hit from his classic Doggystyle album. But DMX provided more inspiration to Black lives on “Who We Be.”

Winner: DMX

Round 10

Snoop Dogg “Tha Shiznit” and DMX “Get It On the Floor”

Another lyrical gym by Snoop, but it’s hard to deny DMX with production by Swizz Beatz on “Get It on the Floor.”

Winner: DMX

