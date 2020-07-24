Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso updates fans about her condition

Tamar Braxton‘s boyfriend David Adefeso says she is receiving treatment to address her “struggles and strengthen her mental health” following a suspected overdose last week.

The 43-year-old singer was rushed to hospital on Thursday night, July 16, 2020, after she was found unresponsive by Adefeso at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA Live in Los Angeles, and he says she is getting “the best available medical attention” at this “difficult time.”

He told The Blast: “On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers.

“Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people. This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression.

“She is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment.

“Mental health is a common issue, affecting one in five Americans. Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing.”

Braxton was originally rushed to the closest hospital to her location, but after she was stabilized, she was moved over the weekend to another hospital with specialists in the field of mental health.

