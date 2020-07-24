Tampa Bay Rays want Daniel Cameron to ‘arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor’

The Tampa Bay Rays became the first professional sports team to shed light on the murder of Breonna Taylor. In a message meant to bring attention to Major League Baseball’s opening day, the Rays tweeted, “Today is opening day, which means it’s a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor.”

The Rays’ stance follows the national support of the Black Lives Matter movement that gained attention after Taylor and George Floyd were both killed by police.

Today is Opening Day, which means it's a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 24, 2020

On March 13, 2020, three plainclothes police officers, Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, in Louisville, Kentucky entered Taylor’s apartment after retrieving a no-knock warrant. However, they entered the wrong home and Taylor’s’ boyfriend reportedly fired one shot. The officers fired over 20 shots, killing Taylor. The officers also failed to give aid to Taylor after she was shot.

Daniel Cameron, who serves as Kentucky’s attorney general, has yet to charge the police officers in connection with the death of Taylor.

The Rays’ statement coincides with other MLB players who have kneeled during the national anthem to shed light on the issue of police brutality and racial inequality.

View reactions below:

Wasn’t expecting that Tampa Bay Rays Breonna Taylor tweet but YES that energy — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) July 24, 2020

I'm… a Tampa Bay Rays fan now? https://t.co/k5MKJVfk73 — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 24, 2020

Just received an email from my former friend angry that I retweeted the Tampa Bay rays tweet about arresting the killers of Breonna Taylor. Note I said former. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 24, 2020