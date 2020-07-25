Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome baby boy while remaining safe during COVID-19

Ciara and NFL star Russell Wilson announced the addition of a new family member as the 34-year-old songstress gave birth to a baby boy, according to her social media pages.

Ciara posted footage of herself holding the newborn while wearing a black mask. “Happy Birthday Win! Mommy and daddy love you,” Ciara wrote as a caption. Born on July 23, Win Harrison Wilson was 8lbs 1 oz.

Along with Win, Ciara and Wilson now have two kids together, Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn, who she shares with the rapper Future.

Ciara and Wilson have taken precautions as COVID-19 continues to impact the nation. Wilson, who is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, has been vocal about safety as the NFL is set to return to action.

He recently tweeted, “My wife is pregnant… and there’s still no clear plan on player health and family safety.” The NFL has yet to reveal a consistent plan when it comes to COVID-19.

However, Ciara and Wilson are taking the time to enjoy the moment with baby Win.