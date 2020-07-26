Doja Cat perplexed about how she contracted COVID-19 (video)

Outcast rapper Doja Cat may have been the most outlandish example of the group of young people who laughed at and even mocked the deadly coronavirus just a few months ago.

But the 24-year-old was not laughing when she actually contacted the coronavirus.

Doja, who was born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini in Los Angeles, conveyed genuine surprise to Yinka and Shayna Marie on the U.K. radio station Capital XTRA that she had contracted the highly transmissible disease.

“I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and … I don’t know how I got it but I got it,” she explained. She doesn’t seem to be concerned about the long-term effects of COVID-19, however. “I’m OK now. It was a four day symptom freak out but I’m fine now.”

This is a far cry from her comments in March, when the “Cyber Sex” femcee was a lot more bombastic and dismissive about the coronavirus.

“B—, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherfucking beer version of that s—,” she said, according to Love B. Scott. “I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cos I don’t give a f— about corona, b—-. It’s a flu! I’m not scared. Y’all are p—-, period. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some d— corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”

The mixed-race rapper displayed the same type of mindlessness and recklessness that got her exiled from certain sections of the hip-hop world. She was caught chilling out on chat sites popular with White supremacists and even asked them to call her the N-word. Her disgruntled explanation and subsequent apology got her further buried beneath the layers of fan discontent.

Flip the page to check Doja Cat out as she explains her experience with COVID-19.