Kanye West says he can smash Joe Biden at the polls, later goes to the hospital

Before Kanye West was taken to the emergency room at a local hospital in Wyoming on Saturday, July 25, Yeezy stated confidently that he can upset Joe Biden at the polls.

On Saturday, the “Good Life” rapper, 43, told his 30 million Twitter fans that he can vanquish the favored former vice president to Barack Obama through the use of write-in votes.

I will beat Biden off of write ins #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

He must have felt compelled to reiterate the statement because he repeated the same words using all caps.

I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Later on in the day, The Blast reported that Ye was photographed entering the emergency room in Cody, Wyoming. Reportedly, Yeezy was treated for a form of anxiety and later released. The rapper has admitted that he suffers from bipolar disorder and the mental condition seems to have flared up over the past couple of weeks.

According to multiple media reports, Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, 39, tried to have her husband involuntarily institutionalized indefinitely after he went on bizarre Twitter tirades a week ago. He also made a series of outlandish statements at his inaugural presidential rally in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Ye’s erratic behavior set off alarm bells for his family members, fans and his celebrity contemporaries. Since last Sunday, Yeezy has been visited by the likes of comedian Dave Chappelle, producer Damon Dash and singer Justin Bieber to comfort him during his personal upheaval.

He also visited the hospital soon after he apologized to Kardashian publicly for taking their private business into the public sphere and for saying her mother, Kris Jenner, 64, was behaving like a White supremacist.