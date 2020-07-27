Naya Rivera’s sister shares sweet tribute to late star

Naya Rivera‘s sister “can’t imagine” life without the late actress.

Model Nickayla Rivera, 25, posted a sweet picture of her as a youngster giving her big sister a kiss and shared a poignant message about their unbreakable bond.

She wrote: “Sister, There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself.

“I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.⁣

“My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life.”

She later added another picture of them cuddling and wrote: “I love you.”

Naya, 33, drowned earlier this month in Lake Piru in Southern California, after taking her son for a boat ride on July 8. It appears as if Naya got into difficulty while swimming and managed to get her four-year-old son Josey back into the boat safely but was unable to save herself.

Her body was recovered on July 13 and the “Glee” star’s death was declared an accidental drowning.

