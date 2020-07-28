Comedian Corey Holcolmb jokes about Jada, mask mandates and more (video)

Comedian Corey Holcomb of “Wild ‘N Out” fame is known for his scorching zingers and not caring much about whom he offends.

The man who called Jada Pinkett Smith a “cold-blooded scandalous b—-” after her “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, also had some things to say about how the pandemic has altered the country’s social hierarchy.

Holcomb told the “MoreThanCULTR Podcast” crew that he has a problem with stores mandating masks and then ordering essential workers to tell consumers to wear one in order to shop there.

“That’s how they get they little rocks off, telling you what to do. It’s like right now it’s a time in the world where a buster a– n—a who moppin’ the floor at McDonald’s can tell you to put on your mask. Get your life together! You my age in here moppin’! Shut up, n—a.”

Holcomb added, “If I gave you COVID and it killed you, I did you a favor – you moppin’ n—a!

Expanding on his pettiness, Holcomb continued his soliloquy about the topic:

“Too many buster n—-s get to tell you about your mask. Like, ‘Who you talkin’ to, n—a?’… I put in too much work for your garbage a–!”

As they moved to the subject of sexual relations during the pandemic, Holcomb said COVID-19 is not nearly strong enough of a deterrent to stop men from pursuing sex:

“It don’t stop nothin’. N—-s want p—-. We don’t give a f— how these h–s look … I got cold h—. They the ones that give me the problems. The [fine] b—-es know they in a privileged position.”

Ironically, Holcomb may be more talk than actual action. During the Ebola outbreak back in 2014, he posted a photo of himself wearing a mask prior to a show in Houston.

Perhaps it’s just the fact that Holcomb just doesn’t want to be told to wear a mask by people beneath his station in life.

Flip the page to listen to Holcomb discuss this (around the 10:30 mark) and other subjects. (Warning: NSFW)