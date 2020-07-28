Megan Thee Stallion cries, takes aim at ‘fake friends’ after getting shot

Megan Thee Stallion opened up for the first time about getting shot. During an Instagram Live stream on July 27, Megan became tearful while discussing how she is navigating success without her mother and father, who are both deceased.

“Imagine being 25 without your parents,” Megan said through her tears. “My mother was my best friend. So you try to feel your space with people who you think are making you happy. It’s a lot. I was moving really fast. I wasn’t taking enough time for myself. I thought I was ready to give good energy to people. But I had to sit down and pray on it. I do feel a lot better.”

She continued, “I wasn’t protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak. Y’all take y’all whole life to Instagram and Twitter and make a diary and that’s not me. So f–k y’all and them fake a– blogs and y’all fake a– sources and my fake a– friends.”

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of June 12. Megan Thee Stallion was reportedly partying with Tory Lanez and Kylie Jenner. At some point, Megan Thee Stallion was attempting to leave a vehicle, and Lanez allegedly fired a shot at her, hitting her in the foot.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she posted on Instagram July 15. “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

The LAPD arrested Lanez for having a gun, but he has yet to be charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion as the investigation continues. Lanez was released on the morning of July 16 after posting $35,000 bail.