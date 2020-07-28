NFL helmets to feature George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and social messages

National Football League helmets will prominently feature the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Botham Jean and other social messaging.

Front Office Sports was the first to report that the names of unarmed Black men and women who have been killed by police will be placed on the back of NFL players’ helmets in large, readable letters during the upcoming season.

TMZ took it a step further, stating that if the season is to take place in 2020, other social media messages will be featured on helmets and also on the field. For example, phrases such as “End Racism” and “It Takes All of Us” reportedly will appear in the end zones.

The NFL has radically reversed its course since playing a major role in ostracizing Colin Kaepernick after he began to sit, then kneel, during the national anthem in 2016 and later settling out of court with the former quarterback for allegedly colluding to keep him out of the league since 2017.

After Floyd’s death on Memorial Day, which ignited an international insurrection against oppression, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has since said league officials made a mistake in how they handled the Kaepernick controversy. Goodell apologized for racism within the league and even suggested that Kaep could aid in the campaign to eradicate it.

