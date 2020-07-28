Tamar Braxton’s new reality show on hold following alleged suicide attempt

The ramifications of Tamar Braxton‘s alleged suicide attempt are ongoing.

WE tv, with whom the multitalented star has enjoyed a relationship for years as a noted member of “Braxton Family Values,” announced it will push back her new show, “Get Ya Life!” from July 30 to Sept. 10, due to her “current situation.”

The concern for the network, as with all involved, is for Braxton to recover fully before she is called upon to carry a new show.

“At this moment we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time,” the network said in an official statement.

Braxton’s boyfriend, David Adefeso, recently addressed the suspected overdose after he reportedly found her unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA Live in Los Angeles on July 16.

“Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people,” Adefeso previously told The Blast. “This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression.

According to TMZ, there is some suspicion between camps that Braxton mixed alcohol with pills because she took issue with the way she was being portrayed on the show. Other sources claim it is Adefeso who is unhappy with his depiction.