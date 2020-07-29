5 Black-owned makeup brands to support on National Lipstick Day

As we celebrate National Lipstick Day on Tuesday, July 29, we encourage all you beauty aficionados to take time to sample a variety of shades, from bold reds to pale nudes and even bright neons. While you’re on the hunt for that perfect lipstick to accentuate your look, don’t overlook the many Black beauty businesses that have amazing collections. We encourage you to continue to circulate the Black dollar with entrepreneurs in our community.

Here are five beauty brands owned by Black women you should support:

Coloured Raine Cosmetics

Started by Loraine R. Dowdy in 2013, this beauty brand is all about creating brightly colored, high-quality products for everyone.

Shop here: https://colouredraine.com/

Flip the page for the next one.