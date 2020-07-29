AARP + Health IQ: Men’s Mental Health

Join rolling out’s Health IQ and AARP for an important health discussion on Men’s Mental Health on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 6pm EST.

Featured panelists include Janet Taylor, MD, MPH, Community Psychiatrist; Kevin Dedner, Founder & CEO of Henry Health; and Ugo Iroku, MD Gastroenterologist.

Tune in as this discussion will inform our community on key factors that will:

Discuss the importance of “Men’s Mental Health” in the Black community

discuss alternative methods and coping mechanisms for dealing with stress, trauma and PTSD during a global pandemic as it pertains to Men’s Mental Health,

discuss various pitfalls in men’s mental health related to issues men have with going to the doctor and related to their identification and trust within the medical system

offer support services and resources for those family members that may need help with Men’s Mental Health

Open up for a live Q&A after the panel discussion

Attend via Zoom and register here. Live Q&A available for ZOOM attendees.

This event will be broadcasted live via @rollingout Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.