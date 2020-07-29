Bow Wow barks back at Timbaland who said he doesn’t have enough hits for Verzuz

Bow Wow was all in his feelings when super-producer Timbaland suggested in a taunting way that the rapper did not have enough hit songs to engage in a Verzuz battle, and some fans weighed in on the matter.

The beef popped off when fans posed the prospect of the Columbus, Ohio-born rapper, 33, facing off against the likes of fellow rapper Fabolous.

But when the 42-year-old Fabolous had already matched beats with Jadakiss in June, Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, said he didn’t want to participate in the weekly Verzuz challenge that’s become a pop culture phenomenon. He claims that there is no one else out there to match blows with, including Soulja Boy.

NOT GONNA HAPPEN https://t.co/Pu1WkPawyt — Bow Wow (@smoss) July 27, 2020

I dont want to https://t.co/VS0U5zi6Yz — Bow Wow (@smoss) July 27, 2020

Bow Wow believes that his and Soulja Boy’s styles are diametrically opposed and would not make for an entertaining, cohesive Verzuz battle as we’ve seen with Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu and also with Snoop Dogg vs. DMX.

How soulja makes fun turnt music. I make r&b hip hop music for the ladies. How is that a good match up? You gone crank that one minute then the next cry over an ex. Thats an emotional roller coaster 😭 https://t.co/IrVwffSVKF — Bow Wow (@smoss) July 27, 2020

Timbaland, however, believes that Bow Wow is using this as an excuse to avoid the abject embarrassment that would come with not having enough hits to fill up a two-hour show.

Bow Wow became irate with the public slight and suggested angrily that Timbaland needs to do his homework or ask around the neighborhood about his musical prowess.

“@timbaland you been drinking too much ciroc. 20? Timbo you betta stop playing w/ me. I can give you 10 before i hit my 3rd album. The Bow Wow era was nothing to play w/ Ima let the people tell you about me tho.”

Bow Wow continued on his Twitter tirade:

Yo! @Timbaland said i might not have 20 songs to do a verzuz… i LAUGHED pic.twitter.com/T7NkZiZcyZ — Bow Wow (@smoss) July 28, 2020

Stretch? Ok.. name me another artist who started at 6 went 3x plat at 12 dominated all the way to my mid late twenties. Movies number 1s… ill wait.. i dont know a match up im sorry https://t.co/wRUCo8hR4Z — Bow Wow (@smoss) July 27, 2020

Despite Bow Wow’s claims to the contrary, that he does have an adequate discography to fill up a two-hour Verzuz show, some of Timbaland’s contemporaries and music fans agree.

“Def not 20 in the bag. He can battle……. Soulja boy maybe,” said Sophia Body, a former “Love & Hip Hop” cast member who is also a musician and DJ. She left the comment on The Shade Room’s Instagram page.

“He don’t got nearly enough hits for a Verzuz battle that’s why,” added an IG fan.

Bow Wow was clearly miffed by the doubts of his career library. So much so that he felt compelled to show Timbaland and his detractors the receipts of his hits.

What about: Oh i think they like me. Where the party at remix. Destiny child remix. Ima flirt. Theres more…. 3-6 mafia side to side we past 20 right? https://t.co/U5mGZhAciI — Bow Wow (@smoss) July 28, 2020

Some fans remain unconvinced and articulated as much on social media. Bow Wow’s sizable fan base, however, came to his defense and claim the rapper has been underestimated and disrespected his whole career.

Now @smoss where did all them 21 hits come from? BillBoard only day 3 Hits #BowWow #Timbaland pic.twitter.com/ioWGXRWBfp — NICKIMINAJ (@KRISMINAJ_) July 28, 2020