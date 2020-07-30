Toni Braxton breaks silence after sister Tamar hospitalized (photo)

After remaining silent for the past two weeks since her sister Tamar Braxton allegedly attempted suicide, singer Toni Braxton has made her first public statement, albeit short and sweet.

On July 16, 2020, Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend, David Adefeso, called 911 from their hotel suite at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA Live in Los Angeles to report that the youngest Braxton sibling had consumed a toxic cocktail of prescription narcotics and alcohol.

When first responders arrived on the scene, Tamar Braxton, 43, reportedly was unconscious and rushed to a local LA hospital for treatment. She allegedly had been distraught and depressed by her portrayal in the hit reality show “Braxton Family Values” as well as her spin-off show, “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!,” featuring Adefeso.

Since that frightful day, publications have reported that Braxton regained consciousness and currently is undergoing mental health treatment for depression.

The marquee sister, Toni Braxton, 52, made a short but powerful statement to her 3.5 million Instagram followers.

Another Braxton sister, Trina, commented on Toni Braxton’s post with a battery of heart emojis, while WeTV added this statement in support of their franchise star:

“At this moment we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time.”

As rolling out previously reported, the airing of Tamar Braxton’s spin-off reality show has been postponed.