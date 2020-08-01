 Skip to content

White cop who killed Michael Brown in Ferguson not charged with murder

By A.R. Shaw | August 1, 2020 |

Michael Brown (Source photo: Facebook/Michael Brown)

The citizens of St. Louis County belive that District Attorney Wesley Bell provided false hope in the case involving the death of Michael Brown.

Bell, who is Black, made national headlines in 2018 after he ran against the long-time District Attorney Bob McCulloch, who is White, according to the Associated Press.

During his campaign, Lewis ran on criminal justice reform and told voters that he would reopen the case where Brown was killed by Officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri on Aug. 9, 2014.

An autopsy conducted by Dr. Michael Baden revealed that Brown was shot at least six times by Wilson. Brown was shot twice in the head. One bullet entered through his right eye, exited his jaw and re-entered his collarbone. He was also shot in the top of his head. Dr. Baden revealed that there was no way Brown could have survived the shooting.

Wilson claimed self-defense and said that Brown, who was unarmed, had come at him and attacked him. The shooting set off weeks of protests in Ferguson, which gained national attention.

But in 2015, the U.S. Justice Department would not indict Wilson and claimed that the officer’s shooting was self-defense. With Bell serving as the county’s district attorney, many believed Brown and his family would finally be granted justice.

But after a five-month re-examination of the case, Bell determined that there was not enough evidence to bring about charges of murder or manslaughter.

Protestors took to the streets of Ferguson on July 31 to voice their displeasure with Bell’s decision.

 



