White cop who killed Michael Brown in Ferguson not charged with murder

The citizens of St. Louis County belive that District Attorney Wesley Bell provided false hope in the case involving the death of Michael Brown.

Bell, who is Black, made national headlines in 2018 after he ran against the long-time District Attorney Bob McCulloch, who is White, according to the Associated Press.

During his campaign, Lewis ran on criminal justice reform and told voters that he would reopen the case where Brown was killed by Officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri on Aug. 9, 2014.

An autopsy conducted by Dr. Michael Baden revealed that Brown was shot at least six times by Wilson. Brown was shot twice in the head. One bullet entered through his right eye, exited his jaw and re-entered his collarbone. He was also shot in the top of his head. Dr. Baden revealed that there was no way Brown could have survived the shooting.

Wilson claimed self-defense and said that Brown, who was unarmed, had come at him and attacked him. The shooting set off weeks of protests in Ferguson, which gained national attention.

But in 2015, the U.S. Justice Department would not indict Wilson and claimed that the officer’s shooting was self-defense. With Bell serving as the county’s district attorney, many believed Brown and his family would finally be granted justice.

But after a five-month re-examination of the case, Bell determined that there was not enough evidence to bring about charges of murder or manslaughter.

Protestors took to the streets of Ferguson on July 31 to voice their displeasure with Bell’s decision.

So Michael Brown and his family get denied justice a second time. And Darren Wilson walks. Again. #ACAB #F12 #Ferguson #BlackLivesMatter — Karim Walker #BLM 🌹🏳️‍🌈 🌻♋ (@shift_in2_turbo) July 31, 2020

sending lots of love to Ferguson and St. Louis right now, especially to Michael Brown's parents, Lezley and Mike Sr. — derecka (@dereckapurnell) July 31, 2020

This decision reveals how woefully ill-prepared our justice system is for combating white supremacy. We must continue to protest, and we must continue to vote. My heart goes out to Michael Brown’s family, who have been denied justice yet again.https://t.co/zAsycRy0pc — Alphonso David (@AlphonsoDavid) July 30, 2020