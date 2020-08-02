T.I. honors Tiny Harris on their 10th wedding anniversary (photo)

Fans of musical power couple T.I. and Tiny Harris are keenly aware the duo have been through their share of turbulence and triumphs.

They are, therefore, heartened to see Tip, 39, pay homage to his wife during the celebration of their 10th wedding anniversary — especially when many predicted they would never get this far.

Fans had a front-row seat when the couple went through their tumult via the hit reality show “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” and “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.”

Tiny Harris, 45, had filed for divorce in December 2016 after yet another bout with infidelity on Tip’s part made national headlines.

But they slowly and successfully began reconciling their relationship in the spring of 2017 and have been going strong ever since.

Because they were able to navigate through their very public trials and tribulations, Clifford T. Harris Jr. shared his secret to a long-lasting and successful union.

Please flip the page to view the anniversary photo and Tip’s message in full: