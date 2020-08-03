Navy SEALs trained K-9s to attack man wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey (video)

The U.S. Navy SEALs are launching an investigation after video emerged of K-9 dogs being trained to attack a man wearing a Colin Kaepernick replica jersey.

Although the video went viral on July 31, 2020, the alleged incident occurred in 2019 during a fundraising event at the National Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, Florida, according to Yahoo Sports.

In two video clips, a man, who appears to be a K-9 trainer, is dressed in protective gear and wearing a red San Franciso 49ers Kaepernick replica jersey. In the first video, four K-9 dogs attack the man relentlessly as those in attendance watch the demonstration.

The second video shows the man being taken down by the dogs as men in uniform aim automatic weapons at him. After the dogs are pulled off the man, who has yet to be identified, he says, “Oh man, I will stand,” while laughing and referencing Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem.

The attendees, who appeared to be predominately White, also laughed at the joke.

In another video, after “Navy SEALs and Navy SEAL dogs take down Colin Kaepernick for not standing during National Anthem,” he moans something like, "Oh man, I will stand” #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/uZ3ervZguB pic.twitter.com/6vi1uCGIt5 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

After the incident went viral, the U.S. Navy SEALs released a statement.

“We became aware today of a video of a Navy SEAL Museum event posted last year with a military working dog demonstration,” the statement read. “In the demonstration, the target is wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey. The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy…We are investigating the matter fully, and initial indications are that there were no active-duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization’s event.”

Kaepernick played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. However, his decision to kneel during the national anthem to bring attention to issues of police brutality and social injustice created a backlash. Although he had good numbers on the field as a starting quarterback, every team passed him over in 2017. Many believed that he was blackballed by NFL owners.