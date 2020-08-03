 Skip to content

Naya Rivera’s fans hold vigil at Lake Piru (photos)

By rolling | August 3, 2020 |

Photo credit: Bang media

Naya Rivera‘s fans have held a vigil at Lake Piru.

The “Glee” star tragically died in a drowning accident at the California lake last month at the age of 33. Her death certificate has recorded that she died “within minutes” from accidental drowning, and it stated there were no other significant conditions that contributed to her passing.

And now her fans have gathered at the site to remember the late actress.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Thank you @chanelinblack & @NAYAarmy for organizing the #NayasFanMemorial it was beautiful. Great to see masks and encouraging social distancing too … #ripnaya #nayarivera (sic)”

Loads of photographs and drawings of Naya were left there as a memorial as well as a large Pride flag, which had the words “Thank you Naya R.I.P.” adorned on it.

 

The actress and singer was laid to rest on July 24 and was buried at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood. The cemetery is the final resting place for a host of stars including Nipsey Hussle, Paul Walker, Carrie Fisher and Michael Jackson.

Continue reading on the next page.

Pages: 1 2


Posted in TV and tagged , , , , , ,