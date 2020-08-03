Naya Rivera’s fans hold vigil at Lake Piru (photos)

Naya Rivera‘s fans have held a vigil at Lake Piru.

The “Glee” star tragically died in a drowning accident at the California lake last month at the age of 33. Her death certificate has recorded that she died “within minutes” from accidental drowning, and it stated there were no other significant conditions that contributed to her passing.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Thank you @chanelinblack & @NAYAarmy for organizing the #NayasFanMemorial it was beautiful. Great to see masks and encouraging social distancing too … #ripnaya #nayarivera (sic)”

Loads of photographs and drawings of Naya were left there as a memorial as well as a large Pride flag, which had the words “Thank you Naya R.I.P.” adorned on it.

Thank you for today! Being part of something make like today was amazing we all came together to celebrate a one of a kind soul. It was a beautiful and moving (hot) day. 🙏🏼🕊🤍🦋 we love you @NayaRivera one last thing…. if anyone who was there and felt chills just know SNIXXX🦋 pic.twitter.com/vMIaRLZhmM — 🦋Fatima Rivera ミ☆ (@_FatimaRivera) August 2, 2020

Drove from SF to Lake Piru to see this. And I still can’t believe it. You were THE role model I grew up with and loved seeing on & off screen. I got to see & meet you. You’ll forever be in my heart as well as others. 🕊❤️#RIPNayaRivera #NayasFanMemorial pic.twitter.com/1JHsbTZWl2 — Yarnel Evangelista (@yevangelista) August 2, 2020

The actress and singer was laid to rest on July 24 and was buried at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood. The cemetery is the final resting place for a host of stars including Nipsey Hussle, Paul Walker, Carrie Fisher and Michael Jackson.

Continue reading on the next page.