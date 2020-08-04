Dr. Dre’s wife files docs rejecting prenup in the amount of $1 billion

Andre Young, better known by his super producer moniker, Dr. Dre, could have a long, hard fight on his hands if he wants to hold onto his bread.

The West Coast hip-hop icon recently produced a prenup after his wife filed for divorce. His paperwork was supposed to put a definitive plug in Nicole Young’s case against him. However, his wife of 24 years is now claiming she was pressured into signing the paperwork and that Dre let her off the hook by destroying the evidence.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, she expressed as much:

“I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage.”

A couple of years into holy matrimony, Nicole claims: “Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me. Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void.”

It is alleged that Dre has agreed to pay spousal support and other expenses, but that, apparently, is not enough.