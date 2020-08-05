Another rapper killed: Chicago’s FBG Duck gunned down

Three people were shot near the famed Magnificent Mile in Chicago on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 4, 2020, during a shootout that claimed the life of rising rapper FBG Duck.

A man and woman also were seriously injured when men in two cars jumped out and opened fire on the three people between Michigan Avenue and Rush Street in an area considered the equivalent of Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, reported NBC News Chicago.

Rising rapper FBG Duck, who was born Carlton Weekly, was a promising act, having built up a solid 100,000-person following on Spotify. The Cook County medical examiner confirmed that Duck died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital about 5:30 p.m.

The fact that the shootout, which NBC News Chicago reported sounded like machine-gun fire, took place in the city’s beloved shopping district within its pristine downtown area raises another set of alarm bells. Normally, most of the shootings and killings are taking place on the far South Side of the Chi.

The South Side is where FBG Duck raised up as a member of the Fly Boy Gang, which is where he derived part of his rap moniker. Tragically, Duck’s brother was also shot and killed three years ago this summer.

Duck broke out in the rap game when he released the hit joint “Slide” in 2017, which led to an expansive profile in XXL magazine. He was seen as the next local star to make major noise on the national scene in the city that has produced the likes of Kanye West, Common, Da Brat, Chance the Rapper, Lupe Fiasco, Chief Keef, Shawnna, Twista and several others.