Ex-cop charged with killing Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta went on a vacation

The former Atlanta police officer who is charged with murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s restaurant parking lot allegedly has violated his bond to go on vacation in Florida.

According to FOX5 Atlanta, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard has asked a judge to revoke ex-cop Garrett Rolfe’s bond for leaving the state without prior permission to roll to Daytona Beach.

Howard claims this constitutes a flagrant violation of Rolfe’s $50 million bond, under which the former officer was required to wear an ankle monitor, surrender his passport and adhere to a curfew.

Rolfe can be seen in a viral video on June 12, 2020, wrestling with Brooks as he and another officer tried to apprehend him for allegedly being intoxicated and asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane at Wendy’s just south of downtown Atlanta. While Brooks wrestled with the officers on the ground, he managed to grab a Taser off one of the officers.

When Brooks broke free from Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan’s grasp and ran toward the back of the Wendy’s parking lot, Rolfe opened fire and shot Brooks twice in the back, killing him. Video also showed Rolfe kicking the mortally wounded Brooks while Brosnan stood on his arm.

Fox 5 reports that Rolfe left the state of Georgia on Sunday, Aug. 2, with the company tracking him via his ankle bracelet pinpointing his exact location in the Sunshine State.

The judge has not yet rendered his ruling in the matter.

As it stands, Rolfe faces 11 charges in the death of Brooks including felony murder and felony assault charges with a deadly weapon. His former partner, Brosnan, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault and violation of his oath of office.

Complicating matters further is the fact that Rolfe has filed a lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta Police Department’s interim police chief, according to ABC News. Through his attorney, Rolfe says his termination and subsequent prosecution for Brooks’ death violated his constitutional rights and the city code.