Students forced to quarantine after 2nd grader tests positive for coronavirus

Officials in several Georgia school districts decided to resume classes and open their buildings this week for in-person learning in the midst of a pandemic. However, many are questioning that decision after a child tested posted for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, Sixes Elementary School in Cherokee County, Georgia, reported that a second grade student tested positive for the virus, according to WSB-TV.

Twenty other students and the teacher were likely exposed to the second grader, who did not display any symptoms. Following the positive test, the teacher and students were told to quarantine for 14 days. The classroom also was closed for cleaning and will remain off-limits for the next two weeks.

In a letter sent to parents, the school’s principal wrote, “We continue to encourage all parents to temperature scan and monitor students closely for any sign of potential illness. Students should remain at home if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, new or persistent cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, and/or stomach issues (diarrhea). We appreciate your continued support.”

Moreover, an image of mask-less students in a packed hallway at North Paulding High in Paulding County, Georgia, has gone viral.

The reopening of schools has remained a hot-button issue as the current presidential administration has called for in-person learning without providing an overall plan to ensure the safety of students, teachers, faculty, and families.

According to the latest numbers reported by The New York Times on Wednesday morning, Aug. 5, more than 4.7 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 157,302 have died.