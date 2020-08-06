AARP + Health IQ: How to address health disparities on Aug. 11 @ 6pm

Join rolling out & AARP for an important health discussion on How to Address Health Disparities on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 6pm EST.

Featured panelists include Dr. Tamika Knox, Board-Certified Family and Sports Medicine Physician; Paula D. Cunningham, State Director for AARP Michigan; and Dr. Dave Montgomery, PhD Board-Certified Cardiologist.

Tune in as this discussion will inform and educate our community on:

How health disparities have been historically addressed the Black community

What a food desert is, and how they play a role in health disparities in urban communities

How the tech industry can help to eliminate health disparities

How the role of self-advocacy and personal medical research affects health disparities

Open up for a live Q&A after the panel discussion

Attend via Zoom and register here. There will be a live Q&A available for ZOOM attendees.

This event will be broadcasted live via @rollingout Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.