Black cartoonist dropped for art discussing BLM and coronavirus issues (photo)

A history-making Black cartoonist is firing back at critics after some newspapers stopped running her comic strips because she covered the Black Lives Matter movement and COVID-19.

Bianca Xunise recently made history as the second African American female in history to have her work syndicated nationally. She is also the first Black woman to have ever been hired by Six Chix, which she co-authors.

However, some of the 120 newspapers who distribute Six Chix cartoon strips suddenly dropped the strips when Xunise had the following message published that centered around the politically-charged issues of the day.

So apparently the angry responses got my comic dropped from some newspapers and an apology that I did not approve of is running in its place. For the record I do not apologize for this comic and this is censorship. https://t.co/rfIAMP6wO9 pic.twitter.com/TcLwcxJS1o — Scary Bradshaw 🕷👠 (@biancaxunise) July 30, 2020

Angry White readers poured molten lava responses into the newspapers that carried the comic strip, prompting some of the publications to apologize and to state they will never run Six Chix again.

Interestingly enough, as this writer perused through several publications that ran this story, the specific reason why the aforementioned comic strip upset the readers was never given.

After Xunise was apprised of what some of the newspapers decided to do with her strip, the woman who writes under Scary Bradshaw on Twitter began going on the offensive in explaining her unmovable position.

Ok now to explain this comic because everyone has been getting it wrong. It’s easy to assume that the white woman talking to me is a racist, that may or may not be true but that is not the point. The point is how white people see issues that effect black peoples as trivial. (1/3) — Scary Bradshaw 🕷👠 (@biancaxunise) July 28, 2020

The whole mask debate has been compared to oppression which I find incredibly offensive. The fact that white peoples want to claim oppression now for having to do their civic duty of protecting others is not the black struggle whatsoever. (2/3) — Scary Bradshaw 🕷👠 (@biancaxunise) July 28, 2020

Yt ppl have assumed for generations that racism is simply about our sensitivity & not a systemic issue. Furthermore I want this comic to challenge liberal whites who assume that every white person they feel superior over is racist. This is just a random white woman, idk her (3/3) — Scary Bradshaw 🕷👠 (@biancaxunise) July 28, 2020

To be clear there was no misunderstanding of the message of my comic. We spent due diligence explaining the “hard to grasp” satire. They are standing against exactly what you think they are. Please stop giving the benefit of the doubt to people who silence black voices — Scary Bradshaw 🕷👠 (@biancaxunise) July 30, 2020

Later on Instagram, Xunise decried the blatant encroachment on, if not outright trampling of, her First Amendment privileges that are supposed to protect her right to free speech.

And, yes, you guessed it: Xunise, who is also an unabashed Black goth, is not about to apologize for not sanitizing her message in order to make it more palatable to Caucasian consumers.