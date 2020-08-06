Skip to content
A Seat at the Table – LIVE TONIGHT
August 6, 2020
Watch the rolling out AM Wake-Up Call today from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Daryl Butler tells how HP plans to combat tech deserts in Black communities
Breaking Down Bars: Brandy reveals inspiration behind song ‘Baby Mama’
Linda Goler Blount tells the importance of helping Black women with health
Andy Hinton details how to report racism on a cool new #NotMe
Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall makes department more transparent
Retired Army Sgt. Maj. Craig Keith examines leadership styles in new book
Attorney and activist Ifeoma Ike shares ways to support protests
Watch: ‘A Seat at the Table’ with Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall
Nia Long and Omar Epps discuss the origins of affairs and new Netflix thriller
Rolling Out
I aim a razor sharp, panoramic lens on popular culture and dissect it for our network of curious, aspirational, savvy and eccentric enthusiasts. I have the strength of an eagle and soul of a phoenix. #IAmRollingOut.
