Signs that you have a mama’s boy

Does your man call his mother every day? Is she his best friend? If you’ve answered yes to both of those questions, chile, you have a mama’s boy.

A mama’s boy is a man who has an excessive attachment to his mother regardless of his age. I’m all for a man having love for his mother, but when it starts to interfere with your relationship, the scales are tipped against you.

For example, Davon’s feet haven’t even hit the d— floor, no good morning smoochies for you. Instead, he’s on the phone with her, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, with a smile from ear to ear. Let’s be clear: this isn’t jealousy but a definitive indication that you’re not No. 1. I know y’all say God first, then family. I’m not arguing that point, but for this purpose, that’s not the focus.

I’ve dated a mama’s boy. I vowed once I got out of that mess, neva again. In the beginning, it was cute that their relationship was so close. I figured if he treated her so great, then I’ve hit the jackpot. Slowly, I started noticing the inevitable shift. Instead of communicating his problems with me, he called her. Over time, our connection was broken and communication walked out the door.

I’m an opinionated woman, and I tend not to mince my words. I give more respect than I sometimes receive, so any topic related to his mother being in our business didn’t turn out well for us. The straw that broke the camel’s back was when she called my cellphone to tell me how I needed to handle a problem in my relationship with her son. WTH? Why did he feel that our issues had to be communicated to her, a woman who hasn’t been in a functioning relationship for over 30 years? You think she’s bringing value to the conversation? And that was the first incident. As time progressed, it got worse, and he got his walking papers.

