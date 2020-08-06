White cop who allegedly killed Rayshard Brooks sues Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

The White police officer who allegedly shot and killed Rayshard Brooks has filed a lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keyshia Lance Bottoms. According to WSB-TV, Garrett Rolfe filed the lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court.

In the lawsuit, Rolfe said he was fired “without an investigation, without proper notice, without a pre-disciplinary hearing, and in direct violation of the municipal code of the city of Atlanta.”

An official statement went on to say: “Many other city of Atlanta police officers who have been charged with crimes, including felonies, have remained employed during the investigation and pendency of their criminal charges.”

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Mayor’s Office said that “the City has not been served with a lawsuit at this time.”

On the evening of Friday, June 12, police were called after Brooks, 27, fell asleep at a Wendy’s drive-thru. When authorities arrived, they suspected that Brooks was drunk and gave him a sobriety test that he reportedly failed.

After Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan attempted to place Brooks in custody, a struggle ensued on the ground. The cops attempted to use a taser to subdue Brooks, but he was able to stand up and run away. Brooks fired the taser in Rolfe’s direction before continuing to run. Rolfe fired gunshots at Brooks, reportedly hitting him in the back and Brooks eventually died.

On June 17, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said that video and multiple witnesses concluded that Rolfe kicked Brooks as he was dying and Brosnan stood on his arm.