Lizzo signs deal with Amazon Studios

Lizzo has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios.

The “Juice” hitmaker will work with the tech giants to develop television projects to exclusively debut on Amazon Prime Video, according to an announcement made during Amazon’s Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Lizzo said in a statement: “I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon. Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

And head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke has praised the singer‘s “unique perspective.”

She said: “Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her. She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

It’s not yet known what kind of programming Lizzo will be making, but she could use her new platform to promote her message of spreading kindness and “light.”

