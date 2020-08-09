Jordyn Woods breaks Twitter with video of her nude massage (video)

Many of Jordyn Woods’ fans are miffed that the Instagram socialite did not appear in the Cardi B-Megan Thee Stallion eye-popping video “WAP,” which features Kylie Jenner, Woods’ former BFF.

Her fans point to Woods’ pronounced — and completely real — physical attributes, which were on full display at the SKINIC spa boutique, as the sole reason why she should have been posted up strong in the risque and very provocative video.

Woods posted the IG Live video of her getting her glutes and thighs messaged which caused an instantaneous Twitter meltdown.

“It’s almost the weekend and to top off our Friday we had this sweet beauty today! 🤍 @jordynwoods thank you for trusting us, we can’t wait to see you again!” SKINIC exclaimed in its caption.

Editorial restrictions prohibit us from posting bare-butt photos, so we are sharing a toned-down version of events via The Shade Room who captured Wood’s posterior for, well, posterity.

Woods was not merely trying to titillate her 12 million IG followers, though she’s demonstrated previously that she’s not above that. The procedure, known as the Lymphatic Drainage Massage, has medicinal and immune system benefits as SKINIC explains on its Instagram page: “It is a form of gentle massage that encourages the movement of lymph fluids around the body. The fluid in the lymphatic system helps remove waste and toxins from the bodily tissues.”

Of course, the jokes and memes poured in on Twitter and Instagram faster than you could say “gluteus maximus.”

Tristan’s gonna save this video 😩,” one fan wrote on IG.

jordyn woods thicker than gorilla exhibit glass — 1 (@HPJArt) August 8, 2020

Me outside Jordyn Woods house. pic.twitter.com/UwmGPFnEBc — Saad 🥱 (@supersaadx3) August 8, 2020

Me playing dead when Jordyn Woods family catch me pretending to be her purse pic.twitter.com/sPs0YnAWNf — Unserious Candidate (@YvesSaintLeeroy) August 8, 2020