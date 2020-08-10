Kanye could face election fraud investigation for submitting fake signatures

Kanye West’s bid to serve as a spoiler in the 2020 presidential election appears to be dwindling by the day. West could actually face an election fraud investigation after reportedly submitting false signatures to get on the ballot in several states.

It appears that the current U.S. president and some in the Republican Party view West as a candidate who could possibly siphon votes from Joe Biden in November.

CNN analyst and White House correspondent April Ryan tweeted on Aug. 8, “Two states declaring Kanye West ineligible to be on POTUS ballot due to faulty signatures could open him up to an election-fraud investigation. I would imagine other states where reported GOP operatives assisted him to get on the ballot will soon be reviewing.”

West’s name was withdrawn from the New Jersey ballot on Aug. 7 by New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way because of questionable signatures. West’s campaign challenged the petition that would have him removed from the ballot but failed to comply with a follow-up email, according to ABC News.

Moreover, West needed to submit over 2,400 signatures by 5 p.m. on Aug. 4 to be placed on the Wisconsin ballot. Lane Ruhland, an attorney for the current U.S. president, submitted the signatures for West after the 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 4.

Several Wisconsin electors challenged West’s signatures because they featured fake names and addresses, according to attorney Mario Nicolais, who detailed his findings in a piece on his website that went viral over the weekend titled, “The Kanye Con Job.”

If West is investigated for election fraud and found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison and a fine.