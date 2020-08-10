Mike Tyson was ‘scared to death’ as he wrestled large shark to sleep (video)

Mike Tyson, the youngest heavyweight boxing champion in American history, faced his greatest challenge — and fear — when he agreed to wrestle one of the ocean’s greatest predators during the ultra-popular “Shark Week” on TV.

Tyson, 54, admitted he was “scared to death” as he appeared on the Discovery Channel’s “Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef.” Tyson didn’t come across the legendary great white shark that was the subject of the 1975 blockbuster movie, nevertheless, Tyson promised that someone “is going to get bit.”

Tyson even talked about overcoming fears in his Instagram post for his 13 million fans.

Tyson got shout-outs from celeb pals like Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx who told him to “💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 Get it champ!!”

During this “three-round” heavyweight format off the coast of the Bahamas in the Caribbean Ocean, Tyson was surrounded by some of the most dangerous sharks in the world, including bull sharks, reef sharks and lemon sharks.

Hilariously, Tyson threw up before he being lowered to a depth of 50 feet with the large marine carnivores, which made him ask the following question:

I can’t tell you how many times I asked myself this question during this dive. #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/9dES3GlfhH — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 10, 2020

Over 30 sharks are racing to get a glimpse of Iron @MikeTyson in the cage right now. #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/AQ81EQGjsh — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) August 10, 2020

A gorgeous shark sanctuary in the Bahamas. #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/qZ96QdvcSE — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) August 10, 2020

Finally, Tyson earned a TKO — a technical knockout — when he was able to achieve tonic immobility of a large shark. Most sharks are rendered immobile and incapacitated when they are turned upside down.