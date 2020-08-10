Morgan Stanley named institutional financial adviser for NFL Players Association

Morgan Stanley‘s Global Sports and Entertainment division has been named an institutional financial advisor participant of the National Football League Players Association, the labor union for professional football players in the NFL.

In an effort to address the financial needs of its participating athletes, the NFLPA launched its Institutional Financial Advisors Registration Program in 2019, allowing players access to a list of financial advisors affiliated with leading financial institutions. Institutional participants of the program are selected based on their industry capabilities and range of service offerings that meet the specific needs of NFL players.

As an NFLPA institutional financial advisor participant, Morgan Stanley’s Global Sports and Entertainment division will have oversight of the financial advisors who will be designated to provide guidance to the members of the NFLPA.

“By bringing on Morgan Stanley as the newest participant in our institutional program, our union’s player members will have the opportunity to work with yet another institution that possesses a strong reputation for financial services,” said Dana Shuler, NFLPA senior director of player affairs. “As players continue to navigate the challenges presented by the pandemic, this could not come at a better time to help them build financial security.”

“We are pleased to have been selected by the NFLPA as an institutional financial advisor,” said Mandell Crawley, head of Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management. “Morgan Stanley’s relationship with the NFLPA began in 2002 when several of our financial advisors began providing financial advice to members of the NFLPA. This designation marks the next chapter of our incredibly fulfilling partnership and allows us to bring the full services of our firm to current and past NFL players.”

