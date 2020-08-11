Cardi B describes being separated from her daughter due to coronavirus

Cardi B couldn’t see her daughter for two weeks due to the coronavirus.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker has revealed someone close to her contracted the virus and it meant she had to avoid being around her 2-year-old daughter Kulture for fear she would pass on the virus — if she did have it — to her little one.

Speaking on BBC Radio 1 Xtra, she said: “I feel like I’ve been doing the same as everyone else. At first, when the lockdown happened, I was very confused and I was having a good time with my husband.

“We were having fun, sexing all the time. Then I got a little bit sad, being away from home for a long time. Being away from family members. Somebody around me caught coronavirus so I had to quarantine myself; I couldn’t be around my kid for two weeks and a half; it was just a lot. It was very overwhelming.”

Cardi previously gushed about her little girl and previously revealed she wants her daughter to “dream big” and ignore other people’s opinions.

Asked what advice she’d have for her daughter, she added: “No matter what people say, dream big and follow it. I wish for her to be a successful businesswoman, independent woman, a confident woman.”

And Cardi herself has always been motivated by her dreams of having a family.

The rapper said: “What kept me going is I wanted to have children and I needed to be stable. In order for me to spoil my child for the rest of my life, I have to have money and make money for the rest of my life.”

And asked what she loves about her husband, she added: “Everything, I love that man, I want to lick him up and down all day. I love that I feel secure with him — protected and financially — always … I always thought I was a strong woman. I am. I always feel like I know everything but I don’t … Marriage taught me about unity. It’s not just you, it’s both together.”