CeeLo Green slams Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion as ‘desperate’

Veteran music star CeeLo Green is taking some incoming fire from fans who took umbrage with him for slamming female rap stars like Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. More specifically, fans took issue with Green calling the female rappers’ music “desperate.”

In a comprehensive interview with Great Britain’s Far Out magazine, Green opened up about his affinity for old-school tracks and contrasted it with what he’s seeing these days from the hip-hop genre’s preeminent female emcees.

“Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate,” the singer said. Green also referenced the sexually charged song “WAP,” saying that Cardi and Megan exploited sexuality to get them where they are today.

“Attention is also a drug and competition is around,” Green said. “Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all, more or less, doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all, but it comes at what cost?”⁣

Fans came for Green quickly for seemingly denigrating these female stars’ accomplishments, particularly in light of his own sexual controversies from the past.