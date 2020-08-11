Check out the star-studded lineup for the Democratic National Convention

No one can predict at this point if Democrats will successfully evict the current White House occupant in November, but they are bringing out some serious firepower at their quadrennial convention to try to bring that aspiration to fruition.

The Democratic National Convention, beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, is going to be punctuated with at least seven of the women who are under serious consideration for the role of presumptive nominee as Joe Biden’s running mate, Politico reports.

This will be the first virtual convention in American history, but it will teem with dignitaries and rising stars such as the VP candidates Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan), whom many consider the front-runner, along with Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), Kamala Harris (D-California), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois). The others with serious considerations include Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-New Mexico) and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D-Atlanta).

The convention, which runs from Aug. 18-20, will feature former first lady and Becoming author Michelle Obama as opening night speaker. Biden and former President Barack Obama will close out convention night.

Sandwiched in between will be Jill Biden, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York).

An added attraction will include a veteran politico former Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio), who is crossing the aisle in the campaign to defeat the incumbent administration. Kasich told CNN that he is throwing his support behind Biden because “we need a new direction” away from the divisive politics and lackluster leadership in the fight to decimate COVID-19.

The DNC abandoned plans to hold the convention in Milwaukee due to pandemic concerns. Biden will accept the party’s nomination remotely from his hometown of Deleware, Politico reports.