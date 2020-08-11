Kanye West outlines his presidential platform

Kanye West has published his presidential platform.

Earlier this year, the 43-year-old rapper announced he was planning on running for U.S. president at the upcoming 2020 election in November, and on Monday, Aug. 10, he finally launched his 10-point presidential platform on a brand new website dedicated to his campaign.

West’s platform — which details the formal set of principal goals he hopes to achieve if he wins the election — can be found at kanye2020.country and features points including his desire to bring prayer back to classrooms, reform the police, seek racial justice in the courts and promote “creativity and the arts.”

The “Bound 2” hitmaker also hopes to “restore the sound national economy” as well as reduce student loan debt, restructure the education system, and prioritize renewable energy resources.

West punctuated each of the points on his website with a quote from the Bible.

The website also allows visitors to donate between $20 and $1,000 to his political party, as well as sign up with their email address and phone number to show their support for his campaign.

West hosted his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina last month, where he broke down in tears as he spoke about his thoughts on abortion, and admitted he and his wife Kim Kardashian had considered terminating her first pregnancy.

Days later, he launched a scathing rant against his 39-year-old spouse on social media, in which he accused her of “trying to lock him up” over concerns for his mental health.

